When Are the 2026 Winter Olympics? Date of the Games

Image Credit: Getty Images

We may be a year away from the 2026 Winter Olympics, but we’re already excited to root for our countries and join in on the celebrations that the whole world will be watching closely. The information on the upcoming Winter Olympics is out now. Learn more about the international competition below.

Where Are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Italy, in the two cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. In 2019, Italy was selected due to the bidding results, and the runner up country was Sweden, per USA TODAY. Italy will be hosting the Olympics for the fourth time. The opening ceremony will take place in San Siro, which is the home of soccer club, AC Milan, and the closing ceremony will take place in a Roman amphitheater, called the Verona Arena. The previous Winter Olympics were hosted in China, and the country is the only country that has hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

The countdown starts now! ❄️ One Year to the 2026 #WinterOlympics on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/DIvUHQaHls — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) February 12, 2025

When Are the Next Winter Olympics?

The next winter Olympics will take place from February 6-22, 2026. We’re looking forward to it because it will award 116 medals across 16 sports. Also, the newest logos for the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games have been chosen by a popular vote, which is a historical first, per Bleacher Report. Fun fact: Tina the mascot will be the fun representative for the Winter Olympics.

The new logos for the @milanocortina26 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games have been revealed! 🇮🇹❄️ For the first time in history, a popular vote has decided the emblem of the Games. pic.twitter.com/NzXckKB4ib — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) March 30, 2021

What Sports Will Be Featured in the Winter Olympics?

There will be the usual sports such as figure skating and skiing, however, there will be new additions next year. There will be a new sport making its Olympic debut, called ski mountaineering or skimo. The sport is a race that goes uphill over rough terrain and then participants finish it off by skiing downhill. There will also be the new events of men’s and women’s doubles luge, dual moguls and large-hill individual ski jumping, per Bleacher Report.

When Is the Next Summer Olympics?

The United States will be hosting the next Summer Olympics in 2028. The competition will take place in Los Angeles from July 21 to August 6, 2028. Los Angles was picked as the next location back in 2017. Los Angles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932, per CBS. The last Summer Olympics took place in Paris, France in 2024.