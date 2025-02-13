Winter Olympics 2026 Location: Where Are the Games?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Winter Olympic Games bring the colder sports together, giving figure skating, speed skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey, bobsleigh and more the perfect stage. Athletes train for years — while some train all of their lives — to earn a spot in any Olympic Games, and the world can’t wait to watch the athletes compete in the upcoming event! Since Los Angeles will be the home of the 2028 Summer Olympics, where are the 2026 Winter Olympics taking place?

The 2022 Winter Olympics were held in Beijing, China, which became the first city in the world to have ever hosted both a Summer and a Winter Olympic Games. At the time, COVID-19 protocols were still in place since the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics had to be postponed to 2021.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the details you need to know about the next Winter Olympic Games.

The countdown starts now! ❄️ One Year to the 2026 #WinterOlympics on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/DIvUHQaHls — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) February 12, 2025

When Are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The next Winter Olympics will start on February 6, 2026, and run through February 22, 2026. The 2030 Olympics will be held in the French Alps, hosted by France, and the 2034 game will be hosted by the U.S. and will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, which is where the 2002 event took place.

Where Are the 2026 Winter Olympics Taking Place?

For the first time, the games will take place in more than one city. The 2026 Winter Olympic Games — known as Milano Cortina 2026 — will be set in Milan, Italy, and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

When Is the Next Summer Olympics?

The next Summer Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles, California from July 14, 2028 through July 30, 2028.

How to Watch the 2026 Winter Olympics

Get ready for an Italian party like no other. 🇮🇹 The 2026 #WinterOlympics are coming to NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/z2dpPnTTun — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 13, 2025

NBC has been the longtime broadcast host of the Olympic Games, giving viewers the chance to stream the events on its platform, Peacock. NBC will likely host the upcoming winter games. The company even confirmed the news via social media in February 2025, teasing sports enthusiasts and fans that the countdown to the 2026 event had begun.

In one tweet, NBC informed viewers to “get ready for an Italian party like no other. The 2026 #WinterOlympics are coming to NBC and Peacock.”