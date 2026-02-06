How to Watch the Olympics 2026 Events: Viewing Options for Figure Skating, Skiing & More

Let the games begin! The 2026 Winter Olympics have officially begun as of February 6. Known as Milano Cortina, the highly anticipated sporting event brings the world together for several weeks as each participating country competes for the gold. From the ice to the slopes, athletes compete in figure skating, alpine skiing, hockey, snowboarding, curling and more.

As viewers from far and wide tune into each of their favorite sports events, fans are wondering how they can watch each competition.

Below, find out how to watch your favorite Olympic events live.

What Country Are the 2026 Olympics in?

This year’s Winter Olympic Games are set in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. This is why the games have also been labeled “Milano Cortina.”

How to Watch the 2026 Olympics on TV

NBC has been the home of Olympics coverage for years. Viewers can tune into their local NBC affiliate station from home. The network will cover the full Olympics from start to finish.

The Games also air across USA Network and CNBC.

How to Stream the 2026 Olympics

NBC’s Olympics coverage of each sporting event will stream on Peacock.

Can I Stream the Olympic Events Live?

Yes! According to NBC, the Olympics will air live on Peacock for any cable-cutters around the country.

Olympics 2026 Sports Schedule

The following is the schedule for each sport in the 2026 Olympics:

Ice Hockey

February 5–22: Women’s tournament begins early, followed by the men’s competition

Figure Skating

February 6–19: Team event, ice dance, singles, and pairs programs

Snowboarding

February 6–21: Slopestyle, halfpipe, snowboard cross, big air and parallel giant slalom

Alpine Skiing

February 7–18: Downhill, slalom and combined alpine skiing take place at the Stelvio and Tofane venues

Speed Skating

February 7–21: Speed skating races, including distance and sprint events

Luge

February 7–12: Luge runs in men’s, women’s, doubles and team relay

Skeleton

February 13–20: Men’s and women’s skeleton heats and medal events

Bobsleigh

February 14–22: Two-man, two-woman and four-man events

Ski Mountaineering

February 8–21: This sport makes its Olympic debut

Closing Ceremony