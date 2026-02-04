How to Watch the 2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony: Streaming & Cable Options

Image Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images

The 2026 Winter Olympics will once again bring together thousands of athletes from around the world for a global celebration of winter sports, culture, and international unity. Hosted across multiple cities in Italy, the Milan-Cortina Games will feature a mix of historic venues and modern settings, with NBCUniversal providing comprehensive coverage across its broadcast, cable, and digital platforms. As anticipation builds for the Opening Ceremony’s pageantry and performances, viewers have more viewing flexibility than ever — from live broadcasts to on-demand access — making it easier to follow along throughout the Games.

When Is the Olympics 2026 Opening Ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. local time in Italy).

How Can I Watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony?

U.S. viewers can catch the Opening Ceremony live on NBC starting at 2:00 p.m. ET, with streaming on Peacock. NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics will be expansive — with thousands of hours across linear TV and digital platforms, including in-depth event replays, highlights, and interactive features like multitasking views on Peacock. In addition to NBC, cable channels such as CNBC and USA Network will carry supplemental event coverage throughout the Games.

When Do the Olympic Games Start?

Although the ceremonial kickoff is on Feb. 6, actual competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics begins earlier, with preliminary events — such as curling and some ice hockey matches — starting on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, 2026. These early rounds give fans a chance to see medal events and athlete action before the Opening Ceremony’s formal start.

When Is the Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET (which is 7:00 p.m. local time in Italy). The Closing Ceremony marks the official end of the Olympic Games and features athlete celebrations, medal presentations for select events, cultural performances, and the symbolic handoff to the next Olympic host city.

U.S. viewers can watch the 2026 Olympics Closing Ceremony live on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock. NBCUniversal will also offer replays, highlights, and on-demand coverage across its platforms.