Is Jimmy Kimmel Off the Air Again? Why the Late Night Show Isn’t on Now

Jimmy Kimmel announced to his audience on Tuesday, November 11, that his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, would be off the air for a few days. For those who didn’t tune into the episode, some viewers were concerned about what this short-term hiatus means for the comedian. After all, ABC suspended his show for about a week just two months prior.

So, why is Kimmel off the air, and when is he expected to return? Below, here’s what you need to know about Kimmel’s temporary hiatus this week.

Is Jimmy Kimmel Off the Air Again?

Yes, but only for a brief time. Kimmel announced during his November 11 show that he and his crew would “take the next couple nights off.”

Why Is Jimmy Kimmel Not on the Air?

Kimmel’s show is on a brief hiatus due to the death of its house bandleader, Cleto Escobedo III, who died at the age of 59 on November 11. He is survived by his wife and children.

How Did Cleto Escobedo Die? His Cause of death

A cause of death for Escobedo was not immediately disclosed. However, Kimmel thanked the medical staff at UCLA Health for taking care of his late friend “during these awful few months.”

Was Cleto Escobedo Sick Before He Died?

Neither Kimmel nor anyone from Escobedo’s inner circle has revealed whether or not the musician was battling an illness. Page Six reported that Escobedo had complications from a liver transplant.

When Will Jimmy Kimmel Be Back on the Air?

There is no definitive answer on which day Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be back on the air, but his hiatus will only be a “couple” of nights, he said.

During the talk show host’s emotional monologue, Kimmel began by saying this was his “hardest” in more than 20 years.

“We’ve been on the air for almost 23 years, and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one’s the hardest,” Kimmel said through tears. “Early this morning, we lost someone very special, who was much too young to go, and I’d like to tell you about him.”

Kimmel added that he was “grateful for my friends, Cleto’s friends … everyone who checked in on him, everyone who called and visited him, who’ve been helping his family. Everyone here at our show has been so supportive.”