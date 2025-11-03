Trump ’60 Minutes’ Interview Highlights: Biggest Talking Points With Norah O’Donnell

Image Credit: Getty Images

Nearly four months after settling his lawsuit against CBS for $16 million, Donald Trump sat down with Norah O’Donnell on 60 Minutes. The interview took place on Friday, October 31, from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and aired on Sunday, November 2. Read on to see some of the highlights from Trump’s 60 Minutes interview with O’Donnell and watch the video of it below.

Trump Said the U.S. Could ‘Blow Up the World’ 150 Times With Nuclear Weapons

While pointing out that the U.S. has “more nuclear weapons than any other country,” in the world, the president said that China will soon follow suit and “be even in five years.”

“You know, they’re makin’ ’em [weapons] rapidly,” Trump said. “And I think we should do something about denuclearization, which is gonna be some — and I did actually discuss that with both President [Vladimir] Putin and President Xi [Jinping]. Denuclearization’s a very big thing. We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times. Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot.”

Trump also said he wants the U.S. to perform more nuclear testing “because you have to see how they work.”

“If you notice, North Korea’s testing constantly. Other countries are testing,” Trump said. “We’re the only country that doesn’t test, and I don’t wanna be the only country that doesn’t test.”

Trump Said ICE Hasn’t ‘Gone Far Enough’ With Their Raids

After O’Donnell pointed out the harsh videos of ICE raids and arrests seen around the country, she asked Trump if he thinks some of the raids may have gone “too far.”

“No, I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by [Joe] Biden and by [Barack] Obama,” Trump claimed, adding, “Because you have to get the people out. You know, you have to look at the people. Many of them are murderers. Many of them are people that were thrown outta their countries because they were, you know, criminals. Many of them are people from jails and prisons. Many of them are people from frankly mental institutions. I feel badly about that, but they’re released from insane asylums. You know why? Because they’re killers.”

Trump Would Rather Andrew Cuomo Be NYC Mayor Than Zohran Mamdani

When O’Donnell asked what Trump thought about New York City’s mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the Republican said, “I think he’s probably gonna make de [former Mayor Bill de Blasio] look great. I think he will make de Blasio look like one of our great mayors. De Blasio was the worst mayor we’ve ever had. Now I saw that, you know, but I was sort of leaving during that period of time. I got to see de Blasio, how bad a mayor he was, and this man will do a worse job than de Blasio by far. And it’s gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York. Because if you have a Communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

Trump added, “I’m not a fan of [Andrew] Cuomo one way or the other, but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a Communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you.”

Trump Doesn’t ‘Even Think About’ the 2028 Election

“Well, I don’t even think about it,” Trump said when O’Donnell asked him about the rumors of him running for a third term in 2028. “I will tell you, a lotta people want me to run. But the difference between us and the Democrats is we really do have a strong bench. I don’t wanna use names, because it’s, you know, inappropriate. But it’s too early.”

Trump Said He’s ‘Not a Nazi’ & Blames the Press for Rhetoric

“Usually, when people talk, they’re not the problem. It’s the ones that don’t talk, in terms of that,” Trump said. “But, yeah, I think it’s — it’s a lot of the rhetoric. Look, they call me a Nazi all the time. I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite. I’m somebody that’s saving our country. But they call me Nazi.”

The president continued by noting that the press is “largely responsible” for the negative headlines about him.

“They have talking points, you know? They have just talking points. And the press is largely responsible for it,” Trump claimed. “The fake news, what they’ve done — I think one of the greatest terms I’ve ever come up with is ‘fake news.’ What they’ve done to our country is very bad. They have to change around. Now, nobody believes the fake news.”