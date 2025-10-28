What Time Did the Dodgers Game End Last Night? World Series Game 3 Time

Image Credit: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Game 3 of the 2025 World Series was a showdown at Dodger Stadium last night on Monday, October 27. The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers fought until the end, with L.A. winning 6-5. Since most east coast fans woke up to the news, many wondered how long the game lasted and what time it actually ended.

Below, find out what time the Dodgers-Blue Jays game ended and how many hours it took.

How Many Innings Did the Dodgers Game Last Against the Blue Jays?

L.A. and Toronto played for 18 innings until the Dodgers finally took home the victory by a slight margin of 6-5.

The game dragged on through all those innings of tense stalemate and powerful endurance by all the players. Teams on both sides left runner after runner stranded. With the game tied 5-5 at the bottom of the 18th inning, Freddie Freeman got a walk-off home run to seal the 6-5 victory for L.A., giving them a 2-1 World Series lead.

FREDDIE FREEMAN WALKS IT OFF FOR THE DODGERS IN THE 18TH INNING 😤 TIED FOR THE LONGEST WORLD SERIES GAME OF ALL TIME 😱 pic.twitter.com/vEkMv9eWaX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2025

What Time Did the Dodgers Game End Last Night?

The Dodgers-Blue Jays game ended at about 2:50 a.m. ET / 11:50 p.m. PT. The Dodgers are now part of baseball history since the team matched its record of 18 innings against the Boston Red Sox at the 2018 World Series.

How Long Was the Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 3 of the World Series?

The game lasted 6 hours and 39 minutes, according to the MLB. Quite a few celebrities were in attendance for the game, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The “Daisies” singer wore a Blue Jays jersey to support his home team.

Who Is Winning the 2025 World Series So Far?

After last night’s game, the Dodgers have the lead by 2-1. The Blue Jays started the series off with a major victory of 11-4 on Friday, October 24. The next day, the Dodgers fought back and tied the series 1-1.