What Happened With Alex Vesia & His Family? Dodgers Pitcher’s ‘Personal Matter’ Explained

Image Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia is on leave while the team prepares to go head to head against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series. As fans questioned what happened with Alex, the team released a statement regarding his hiatus, labeling it as a “personal matter” with his family.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife, Kayla, navigate a deeply personal family matter,” the statement read. “The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Alex’s family situation and updates on his return to baseball.

Is Alex Vesia OK? Why He’s Away From Dodgers Bullpen

Alex does not appear to have an injury or an illness, but since he has yet to publicly comment on his hiatus, it’s unclear if he is managing a physical issue. As previously noted, the Dodgers stated that Alex is off the World Series roster for a “personal matter.”

When Will Alex Vesia Return to the Dodgers?

Since it’s unclear what is going on with him, Alex’s estimated return date to the Dodgers is still unknown. If he is placed on the family emergency medical list, Alex could be activated later on during the World Series.

What Happened With Alex Vesia & His Family?

Neither Alex nor Kayla has publicly addressed the reason behind his departure, but they were expecting their first child.

Do Alex Vesia & His Wife Have Children?

Not at the moment, but Alex and his wife, Kayla, were expecting their first child this year. As seen in their respective Instagram posts, Kayla was pregnant. She was on the field with Alex to celebrate the Dodgers’ NLCS victory less than a week before the Dodgers announced his “personal matter.”

Neither Alex nor Kayla has publicly commented on their family’s situation.