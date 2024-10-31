Image Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees played in what was arguably one of the most famous World Series in history. This was the 12th time that the Dodgers versed the Yankees in their World Series rivalry. From the 1940s to the 1980s, both teams were crosstown rivals, since the Dodgers were initially based in Brooklyn before moving to L.A. in 1958. Amid the battle between the East and West Coast, the Dodgers won the first three games before closing out the series with game No. 5.

Find out how many World Series titles the Dodgers now hold and more details about the team’s 2024 celebration, below.

When Was the Last World Series the Dodgers Won?

The Dodgers’ last World Series win was in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was diluted compared to tradition. At the time, the Dodgers took on the Tampa Bay Rays. They played the full series at Globe Life Field in Texas, where seating capacity was restricted to about 25 percent to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

The full 2020 MLB season was also shortened because of the pandemic, with just 60 games being played.

How Many World Series Have the Dodgers Won?

As of 2024, the Dodgers have won a total of eight World Series titles.

Los Angeles, are you ready for a parade?! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/FZhhp1VB29 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 31, 2024

When Is the Dodgers’ World Series Parade?

The parade is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 1. It will begin at 11 a.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass will officially commence the parade, and the Dodgers players will ride through DTLA on double-decker buses, according to Yahoo! Sports.

For those unable to attend the parade, Dodger Stadium will host a ticketed celebration for fans to watch on screens. Gates will reportedly open at 9.am., and the celebration is expected to start at around noon.

After wining three straight games in the series, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, “Our guys are very ready, very hungry for a parade. So, nothing is going to get in the way of that, nothing.”