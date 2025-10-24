Who Is Alex Vesia’s Wife? All About Kayla & Her Marriage to the Dodgers Pitcher

Image Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Alex Vesia is a dedicated husband to his wife, Kayla, who has been his biggest supporter throughout their relationship. She has regularly been seen cheering the Dodgers pitcher on, especially in October 2025 as the team headed for the World Series. However, the couple seemingly ran into troubling times that month when Alex went on leave from baseball for a “personal family matter.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife, Kayla, navigate a deeply personal family matter,” Alex’s statement read. “The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

At the time of publication, it’s still unclear what Alex’s “personal family matter” is.

Below, learn all about Kayla and her relationship with Alex.

Who Is Alex Vesia?

Alex is a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He joined the team in 2021 after playing for the Miami Marlins for a season. He made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2020.

Before making it into the big league, Alex played baseball in high school. The California native earned All-East County honors in his senior year. He went undrafted in the 2014 MLB Draft and played for California State University, East Bay.

In 2024, Alex helped the Dodgers win the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Who Is Alex Vesia’s Wife?

As previously noted, Alex’s wife is Kayla. The couple went public with their relationship in 2019 and have been inseparable since. In early 2024, they tied the knot and announced that Kayla was pregnant and expecting their first child the following year.

Do Alex Vesia & His Wife Have Children?

Alex and Kayla don’t currently have children, but the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in 2025. As seen on their respective Instagram accounts, the spouses were thrilled to become parents.