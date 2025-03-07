Chelsea Freeman on How She Balances Parenthood With Marriage to Husband Freddie

Image Credit: Provided on behalf of OFF!®

Chelsea Freeman and her husband, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, have their hands full as parents! However, they’ve found a way to manage their busy schedules while raising their three sons, Fredrick “Charlie” Charles II, Brandon John and Maximus “Max” Turner. During her exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Chelsea, 33, opened up about her children’s love of sports while promoting her latest partnership with OFF!® Mosquito and Tick Repellents.

“So, raising three boys, I’ve learned that compromise comes with a territory,” Chelsea said while pointing out that OFF! repellent “makes it easy for the family to stay protected at the ballpark and beyond” — not to mention that the product is fragrance free and non greasy.

Since baseball season coincides with warmer weather, the Chelsea Freeman Collection founder acknowledged that her 8-year-old, Charlie, is gearing up for Little League, which means that bug spray is essential. As for Brandon, 4, and Max, 4, the younger brothers enjoy playing a different sport.

“They have a lot of energy that they need to burn off,” Chelsea added about her kids. “My oldest is all in on baseball. He lives and breathes baseball. The younger two, Brandon’s my middle one, he loves football. … Then, my youngest, Max, loves baseball and golf as well.”

Raising three children is no easy feat, despite the fact that Chelsea and Freddie, 35, are accustomed to the challenges that come from life in the MLB. But there is another aspect that Chelsea emphasized is important: spending quality time with her husband.

“We really don’t have too much downtime, but we really just like to lay low, stay at the house,” the mother of three noted before pointing out that she and Freddie celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Mexico. “Even as parents, I feel like you have to also take care of yourself to be able to be the best parent to your kids,” she added.

Fortunately, the Florida native also has help from Freddie’s California-based family. Being a public figure comes with multiple responsibilities, so if Chelsea ever needs help with her children, she has a team by her side.

“I feel like it’s just having a really good support system,” Chelsea told Hollywood Life. “If I do a meeting or go here or fly here, my kids are taken care of and with family.”

While her children are her priority, Chelsea revealed another reason why her partnership with OFF! is important. The former real estate agent recalled that her mother’s Lyme disease was misdiagnosed “for a very long time.”

“Something a lot of people don’t know about me is that my mom was actually bit by a tick as a child camping and developed Lyme disease, and it was misdiagnosed for a very long time,” Chelsea said. “So, I saw how awful it was with her going through that illness. So that’s why prevention, like with OFF bug spray, is super, super important for me to prevent that — for my family [and] my kids.”