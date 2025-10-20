When Will Amazon Be Back Up? AWS Outage Update Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered from a widespread outage today, October 20, 2025, and it has impacted countless online platforms. From airline setbacks to banking issues, the problem has impacted millions of online users around the world, mostly in the United States and the United Kingdom. As Amazon users wonder when it will be back up and running, get an update on when its services should be full restored below.

Why Is Amazon Down Today? The AWS Outage Reason

Amazon identified the root cause of its outage as an “underlying DNS issue.” A DNS is a Domain Name System, which is a sort of internet phone book that converts domain names into IP addresses.

“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” Amazon wrote in an update on its health dashboard at 6:35 a.m. ET. “Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution. Additionally, some services are continuing to work through a backlog of events such as Cloudtrail and Lambda. While most operations are recovered, requests to launch new EC2 instances (or services that launch EC2 instances such as ECS) in the US-EAST-1 Region are still experiencing increased error rates. We continue to work toward full resolution. If you are still experiencing an issue resolving the DynamoDB service endpoints in US-EAST-1, we recommend flushing your DNS caches.”

Just after 1:00 p.m. ET, Amazon’s heath dashboard announced it would keeping applying “mitigation steps for network load balancer health and recovering connectivity for most AWS services.”

Snapchat, Canva, Duolingo, Zoom, Amazon, MyFitnessPal, Fortnite, Signal, Roblox and more are currently down. pic.twitter.com/N9AzLwBl5F — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 20, 2025

Is AWS Still Down?

Some Amazon services are still down for countless users at the time of publication. For many, the “orders” section of the Amazon app has a message that reads, “Hmm. We’re still having trouble showing your orders because something isn’t working.”

The rest of the Amazon app has similar messages across its home screen, indicating that updates are not currently possible to load amid the outage.

When Will Amazon Be Back Up?

The Amazon outage could be over by the end of the day on October 20, but the company insisted that the main issued had been “mitigated.” According to Graeme Bragg, a computer networking expert from the University of Southampton, though, the problem could persist for “the rest of the day.”

“This morning, an issue affecting Amazon’s US East caused significant disruption, with the underlying cause attributed to a problem with DNS – the ‘phone book’ of the internet that helps computers find each other,” Bragg said, per The Independent. “This has affected lots of services hosted in different regions because Amazon host a lot of their management infrastructure that other services depend on in that region.”

Noting that the shutdown is a “significant outage because of how many companies rely on Amazon and the global scale of the impact,” Bragg added, “The underlying issue has now been resolved but it will take some time to propagate across the internet. Amazon’s servers also have a backlog of requests to work through, so it’s likely that we will see some disruption for the rest of the day.”

What Other Apps Were Affected by the AWS Outage?

Multiple apps and other online platforms were impacted amid the AWS outage, including Venmo, Snapchat, the Ring Doorbell, Asana and even the airline companies, Delta and United.