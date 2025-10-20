Is Snapchat Still Down? Why It’s Not Working & Updates on Outage

Image Credit: Getty Images

Everybody with a social media account knows that outages happen. From Meta’s Facebook and Instagram hiccup last year to X.com’s brief problem earlier this year, it’s inevitable for an occasional shutdown to happen. But on October 20, 2025, tech users around the world complained about a major internet outage affecting multiple apps and platforms, including Amazon AWS, the Ring doorbell and Snapchat. While Amazon owns Ring, Snapchat is its own entity, so the shutdown has confused customers across the board.

As Snapchat users wait for the app’s restoration, we have the latest updates on the widespread outage below.

Why Is Snapchat Down?

The only known reason for Snapchat’s outage today is because of a major internet outage in multiple countries, which is still under investigation.

Snapchat’s X.com support account acknowledged the problem by tweeting, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

Is Snapchat Still Not Working?

At the time of publication, the amount of reported Snapchat usage problems on Downdetector decreased from 22,000 to around 10,000, but users complained their apps were still not working.

“My feed is still blank with no friends,” one person reported on Downdetector.

Who Owns Snapchat?

Snap Inc. is the owner of Snapchat. As previously noted, the major internet problem today has impacted Amazon’s services, but Amazon does not own Snapchat.

What to Know About the Major Internet Outage Today

The chaos began in the early morning hours on October 20 with all AWS platforms affecting banks, media and even airlines for a brief time. Shortly after the problem was clear, Amazon said that its customers could not access data stored in the DynamoDB because the Domain Name System (DNS) encountered an issue, per CNN. DNS is a type of phone book for the internet.

Amazon fixed the DNS issue just after 6:30 a.m. ET. However, the company warned that some regions around the globe could still see errors loading platforms.

“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” Amazon said in a statement. “Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution. Additionally, some services are continuing to work through a backlog of events such as Cloudtrail and Lambda.”

Amazon further advised customers to clear their caches in their browser settings.