When Will Snapchat Be Fixed Today? How Long the App Could Be Down

Image Credit: Getty Images

When a social media app goes down, even briefly, users flock to complain. Content creators aren’t able to post, and businesses can’t share their typical information. An outage, therefore, often causes widespread panic until it’s resolved. And today, October 20, 2025, Snapchat went down in the early morning hours. Since the company informed users it was “aware” of the problem, when will it be fixed?

Below, learn what we know so far about Snap’s widespread outage and how long it could take to restore the app.

Is Snapchat Still Down Today?

Snapchat is still down for some users at the time of publication. It all started in the early morning hours on October 20, 2025, and the company acknowledged the issue on X.com at 7:58 a.m. ET.

“We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues,” Snapchat’s customer support account tweeted. It advised users to “hang tight” and assured them that they were “looking into it!”

According to Snapchat’s X account, the company was still encouraging commenters to DM the company about issues they were having at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

When Will Snapchat Be Fixed Today?

Snapchat is currently working on the issue, so it’s unclear when exactly all users will be able to access their accounts and use the app. However, the number of reported problems on Downdetector decreased from 22,000 to roughly 10,000 by 9:00 a.m. ET.

Since the app’s shutdown appears to have happened at the same time as the AWS outage, Snapchat might not be back up until later in the day on October 20. According to Graeme Bragg, a computer networking expert from the University of Southampton, Amazon “resolved” the “underlying issue” behind its online errors but informed users that it “will take some time to propagate across the internet.”

“Amazon’s servers also have a backlog of requests to work through, so it’s likely that we will see some disruption for the rest of the day,” Bragg continued, per The Independent.

Why Is Snapchat Down Today? Inside the Major Internet Outage

Snapchat and several other technology platforms — including Canva, AWS and Amazon’s Ring doorbell app — went down in the early morning hours on October 20 due to a major internet outage around the globe. Banks in the U.K. and airlines, including Delta, reported sudden issues because of the outage. Since AWS is a cloud provider, several online services were hit by the sudden shutdown.

It was later revealed that Amazon’s DynamoDB database faced a problem, per CNN. Users complained they could not access their data because the Domain Name System (DNS) encountered an unidentified issue. The DNS is a type of phone book that converts web addresses into IP addresses.

Amazon quickly investigated the issue and announced that the problem had been “fully mitigated,” though the company warned users that some regions could still face hiccups with online services.

“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” Amazon said in a statement. “Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution. Additionally, some services are continuing to work through a backlog of events such as Cloudtrail and Lambda.”

Who Owns Snapchat?

Snap Inc. is the owner of Snapchat. Even though Amazon and its services have had the most issues today, the major internet outage has impacted multiple technology platforms.