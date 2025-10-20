All Apps That Went Down in Major Internet Outage: AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Ring & More

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A massive internet outage sent shockwaves across the web on October 20, 2025, after Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered a widespread disruption that affected some of the world’s most-used apps and platforms. The glitch began in the early morning hours, when AWS reported increased “error rates and latencies” across its network, impacting everything from smart home devices to creative and communication tools.

As a result, major apps like Canva, Snapchat, Reddit, Ring, and even parts of Amazon’s own site went offline, leaving millions of users unable to log in or load content. The outage also affected other major services that rely on AWS, including Fortnite, Slack, and Venmo, highlighting just how dependent the internet has become on Amazon’s cloud infrastructure.

Below, find out which apps went down, what caused the outage, and when your favorite platforms came back online.

What Apps Went Down During Today’s Internet Outage?

Dozens of major platforms were hit by the massive internet outage on October 20, 2025, after AWS experienced its system-wide failure. Apps like Snapchat, Canva, Reddit, Venmo, Fortnite, Ring, and even parts of Amazon itself went offline for hours.

Over six million outage reports were logged globally as users struggled to access essential apps for work, communication, and entertainment.

Is Snapchat Fixed?

Yes. Snapchat has largely recovered following the AWS disruption. The app was one of the first major platforms to experience issues, with users unable to send snaps or refresh their feeds.

Is Canva Back Up?

Canva, one of the many services powered by AWS, was hit hard during the outage but has since returned online for most users. The company reported that its teams had restored functionality to the majority of accounts by noon and were monitoring for any lingering issues. Some users may still notice occasional slow loading times when opening designs or uploading media, but the platform’s core features are up and running again.

Was the AWS Outage Fixed?

Amazon confirmed that the root cause of the outage — a DNS-related issue in its US-EAST-1 region — was mostly resolved by 6:35 a.m. ET. The company said most AWS operations had “returned to normal,” though some customers might continue to experience throttled requests or minor delays as systems clear backlogs.

Did Reddit Go Down?

Yes, Reddit was among the platforms affected by the AWS outage. During the height of the disruption, users reported being unable to load posts, browse threads, or comment.

When Will the Ring Cameras Be Fixed?

Most Ring devices are back online following the AWS recovery. The outage had temporarily disabled live feeds, notifications, and access to recordings for many users since Ring’s infrastructure depends on AWS servers.