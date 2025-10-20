Ring Doorbell Outage Today: Why the App Isn’t Working & Its Status

Image Credit: Getty Images

Internet and social media users woke up to a mass outage on October 20, 2025, which was mostly attributed to an AWS failure. One of the services that was affected was the popular Ring Doorbell camera and its app, which provides customers with a live feed from their doorstep.

Below, get a status update on the Ring Doorbell service, and find out what happened to it today.

Is Ring Still Down?

Ring doesn’t appear to be completely down anymore for most users, but some are still reporting problems on Downdetector.

One user commented on Downdetector at around 10:00 a.m. ET, writing, “One of my cameras is showing as offline, but my doorbell camera is working. I unplugged the offline camera and plugged it back in and realized the “offline” camera was capturing static images before I unplugged it. Since plugging it back in, it is not.” Shortly thereafter, they updated their comment to note, “Unplugged it and plugged it in again and the snapshots updated for the time none were showing up. Security Camera is still offline. Doorbell camera is still working.”

At 11:37 a.m. ET, Ring acknowledged the problem in an X post, which read, “We are aware of a service interruption impacting multiple Ring systems. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding while we work to resolve the interruption.”

We are aware of a service interruption impacting multiple Ring systems. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding while we work to resolve the interruption. Please check for updates here: https://t.co/L6F0ilETk8 — Ring (@ring) October 20, 2025

Why Is the Ring Doorbell App Not Working?

The Ring service went down on October 20 due to the widespread AWS outage, which Amazon acknowledged. The company pointed to a “DNS issue.”

“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS Service operations are succeeding normally now,” AWS said in a statement, per CNN. “Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution. Additionally, some services are continuing to work through a backlog of events such as Cloudtrail and Lambda.”

What Apps & Online Services Aren’t Working Today?

Quite a few online services went down today, October 20, including Snapchat, which is not owned by Amazon. Canva, Hulu, Disney and AT&T also faced problems, and airlines were even impacted. Delta and United airlines were impacted by the global online outage.

Major Internet Outage Status

The international online service outage even affected some of the U.K.’s banks in addition to the American airline companies, Delta and United.

According to University of Southampton’s computer networking expert Graeme Bragg, the problem was due to a DNS failure on Amazon’s part.

“This morning an issue affecting Amazon’s US East caused significant disruption, with the underlying cause attributed to a problem with DNS – the ‘phone book’ of the internet that helps computers find each other,” Bragg said, per The Independent. “This has affected lots of services hosted in different regions because Amazon host a lot of their management infrastructure that other services depend on in that region. This is a significant outage because of how many companies rely on Amazon and the global scale of the impact.”

While the “underlying issue has now been resolved,” Bragg pointed out that it “will take some time to propagate across the internet.”

“Amazon’s servers also have a backlog of requests to work through, so it’s likely that we will see some disruption for the rest of the day,” Bragg added.