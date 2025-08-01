Celebrity Health Scares of 2025: All the Stars’ Hospitalizations, Diagnoses & More

Image Credit: WireImage

From surprise hospitalizations to life-changing diagnoses, 2025 has seen a wave of celebrities opening up about their personal health battles. Stars like Elton John, Eric Dane, and Justin Timberlake have revealed everything from vision loss to ALS and Lyme disease, reminding fans that fame doesn’t make one immune to medical challenges.

As these stars speak out about their conditions, they’re not only raising awareness but also inspiring others to prioritize their well-being. Below, we’ve rounded up the most notable health scares of the year so far and other health updates.

Justin Timberlake

On July, 31, 2025, Justin, 44, revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease while completing his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. In an Instagram post, he shared, “Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

He added, “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

Jessie J

British singer Jessie J announced in early June 2025 that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The 37-year-old confirmed she will undergo surgery soon and emphasized that the cancer was detected in its earliest, most treatable phase. In an Instagram video posted on June 3, 2025, she said, “I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

“I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early,” she explained, noting that she’s been in and out of tests.

She added, “I know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories.”

Eric Dane

Euphoria star Eric Dane announced in April that he had received a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). At 52, he shared that he is grateful to have his “loving family” by his side while going through his health battle.

He added, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Teddi Mellencamp

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has battled a diagnosis of stage 2 melanoma since 2022. In early 2025, she was hospitalized for multiple brain tumors linked to the skin cancer. After surgery to remove tumors from her brain—and further surgeries for lung tumors—she expressed gratitude for her medical team and remains in active treatment.

On April 2, the 44-year-old shared a health update on her Instagram Stories while lying in bed, thanking fans for their support. “I woke up to so many kind messages,” she said. “I just want to say thank you guys so much. So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really really strong and some days I feel really really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin was hospitalized in May 2025 after experiencing a ruptured appendix. During her recovery, the 27-year-old also underwent surgery to remove endometriosis lesions and repair a hernia. She shared her journey publicly and on her Instagram she thanked fans for their support while she healed. “Thank you for your incredible words of support and kindness. The reason I share my health journey is because more girls and women desperately need answers to their undiagnosed pain. I’ve battled with endometriosis for more than 12 years. This disease is crippling and can make you feel incredibly isolated.”

She added, “We need to raise awareness and change the narrative for women’s health.”

Lupita Nyong’o

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o revealed in July 2025 that she’s been silently battling uterine fibroids since 2014—the same year she earned her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 12 Years a Slave. The 42-year-old shared on Instagram that she started talking about her experience privately and soon realized so many women were going through a similar situation.

“We’re struggling alone with something that affects most of us. No more suffering in silence!”

Elton John

Music legend Elton John, 78, has spoken candidly in 2025 about a serious eye infection he contracted in 2024 that resulted in significant vision loss—completely losing sight in his right eye and suffering limited vision in his left.

In April 2025, he told Times of London that his vision loss got worse to the point where he can’t “see TV, I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up.”