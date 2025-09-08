How Did Billy Porter Get Sepsis? All About His Health & Updates on His Condition

Image Credit: Getty Images for ABA

Billy Porter is one of the most iconic and theatrical performers out there, and until recently, he was starring as Emceee in Broadway’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Unfortunately, he had to back out due to a “serious case of sepsis,” the company shared in September 2025. Naturally, fans of Billy were concerned about his condition and wondered how he even got it in the first place.

“Due to a serious case of sepsis, Billy Porter must also withdraw from the production,” a statement from the production’s Instagram account read. “His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule.”

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is also closing earlier than expected. The final show is scheduled to take place on September 7, 2025.

Below, Hollywood Life has updates on Billy’s health, and we’re explaining what we know so far about his case of sepsis.

Who Is Billy Porter?

Only one of the entertainment industry’s most charismatic performers, of course! Billy has established himself as an on-screen and stage talent. On Broadway, he earned a Tony Award for his electrifying performance as Lola in Kinky Boots, and he appeared in major productions, including Smokey Joe’s Café and Grease. On screen, Billy gained international recognition for his Emmy Award-winning role as Pray Tell in FX’s Pose. He also starred as the memorable Fairy Godmother in Amazon’s Cinderella and voiced Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins in Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

When it came to Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Billy opened up about his and co-star Marisha Wallace‘s experiences as the first Black actors to portray their respective roles in the show.

“Our backstories are, we fled the Jim Crow South to go to Europe, thinking we would be free, only to be then carted off with the Jewish people to our deaths,” Billy told New York Theatre Guide in July 2025. “It’s simple. It’s ourselves. We bring our authentic selves to these roles. And simply, as African Americans, that’s all we need to do.”

How Did Billy Porter Get Sepsis?

At the time of publication, Billy has not commented on his condition, but it typically occurs when the body reacts dangerously to an infection. According to the Cleveland Clinic, bacterial infections — fungal, parasitic and viral — are the most common causes of sepsis.

Since sepsis is not contagious, it can’t spread to other people.

What Is Sepsis? Explaining the Condition

Sepsis is a condition that happens to the body when its immune system has a harmful reaction to an infection. It results in inflammation that could lead to tissue damage and organ failure.

Sepsis can be fatal if not treated properly.