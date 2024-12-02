Elton John’s Health: Does He Have an Illness?

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Elton John is still standing despite living with a newly revealed health issue. The legendary British musician, singer and performer broke fans’ hearts by unveiling his eyesight problem — which was apparently caused by an infection.

While attending the Devil Wears Prada: The Musical West End gala event in December 2024, Elton spoke to the audience and explained why he wasn’t able to see the performance, for which he wrote the lyrics.

“As some of you may know, I have had issues and now, I have lost my sight,” Elton said, according to multiple outlets. “I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it.” He then thanked his husband, David Furnish, “who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews.”

Sir Elton John told fans he had lost his eyesight and could not see the stage at a red carpet launch on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/edqRoeo6tE — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) December 2, 2024

Elton John’s Illness

Elton has not revealed a chronic health condition that led to his loss of sight. However, he recently told ABC News’ Robin Roberts that he had contracted an infection in France, which directly impacted his eyesight. The “Tiny Dancer” singer did not specify what the infection was.

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France,” Elton said during his November 2024 interview. “And it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest. So, there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment.”

While he “can do something like this [interview],” Elton said that “going into the studio and recording” has proven to be difficult because he “can’t see a lyric for a start.”

.@eltonofficial shares a glimpse into his personal life with new documentary, "Elton John: Never Too Late." The music legend revealed to @robinroberts that he lost sight in his right eye in July due to an infection. pic.twitter.com/sKza3RMbQo — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2024

How Is Elton John’s Health Now?

Overall, Elton is in good health, but his loss of sight has affected various parts of his day.

“We’re taking an initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment, that’s really what we’re concentrating on,” Elton added during his ABC interview, while revealing that he can’t “see anything” and, “I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

How Old Is Elton John Today?

Elton is 77 years old. The U.K. native was born on March 25, 1947.