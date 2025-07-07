Sid Wilson Net Worth 2025: Inside the Slipknot Musician’s Fortune

Image Credit: Getty Images for Live Nation

Long before falling in love with his fiancée, Kelly Osbourne, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson created an image for himself as a true symbols of heavy metal. Thanks to his years of dedication and hard work, Sid has racked up a sizable net worth for himself, which should come in handy now that he has a family with Kelly and a wedding to plan.

Below, learn about Sid, his career, financial earnings and relationship with Kelly.

Who Is Sid Wilson?

Sid is a DJ and turntablist for the heavy metal band Slipknot.

What Instrument Does Sid Wilson Play for Slipknot?

Sid plays the turntable for Slipknot, adding a new twist to heavy metal’s sound and vibe for the band. Aside from his music contributions, Sid is also known for wearing masks with Slipknot, giving their image a different kid of edge.

What Is Sid Wilson’s Net Worth Now?

Sid has a net worth of around $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sid Wilson’s Earnings from Music and Touring

Since 1998, Sid has been playing and touring with Slipknot, which likely contributed to his earnings. In the early days of his time with Slipknot, Sid convinced the band to hire him by delving into the level of craziness they adopted for their performances. During a past interview with Revolver, Sid said he head-butted percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

Sid’s exact financial earnings from his time with Slipknot are unclear, but the band has a combined net worth of around $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

“I was already practicing with the band and coming up with parts and everything,” Sid told the outlet in February 2023. “But before making the commitment, I needed to see the band live. They kept telling me, ‘We’re crazy, we’re crazy. We wear masks, we’re crazy.’ I’m like, Got it. Check. Crazy. I’m like, ‘I’m crazy. Trust me.'”

Sid then recalled his pivotal moment head-butting Shawn. “I grab him and I headbutt him six times. Bam, bam, bam. And I’m coming in for the seventh one, and he pushes me away, falls down and crawls back to Joey [Jordison, their original drummer]. And he goes, ‘I don’t give a s**t what anybody says — that guy’s in the band.'”

Is Sid Wilson Married to Kelly Osbourne?

Sid proposed to Kelly backstage at her father Ozzy Osbourne‘s Black Sabbath farewell concert, “Back to the Beginning,” in July 2025, but they’re not married yet.

Does Sid Wilson Have Kids?

Yes, Sid shares a son named Sidney with Kelly. They welcomed their child in 2022.