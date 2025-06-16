Is Jimmy Swaggart Still Alive? Update on What’s Going on With the Preacher

Image Credit: Getty Images

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart was rushed to a hospital and going into cardiac arrest, and fans are worried if they lost him or if he’s still alive. According to his son, Donnie Swaggart, the preacher “never regained consciousness.” So, does this mean he died, or is Swaggart still alive?

What Happened to Jimmy Swaggart?

Swaggart went into cardiac arrest on June 15. According to Donnie, the evangelist “had gone into cardiac arrest. He never regained consciousness. We both took turns giving him chest compressions until EMT could get there and they were, I’ve never seen so many people arrive at one time and I want to thank them.”

Though Jimmy’s condition was stable, Donnie said that “his time will be short.”

“But they were able to get a heartbeat back,” Donnie added. “Right now he is in ICU and without a miracle, without a miracle, his time will be short. … But we believe God. We’re not giving up. We’ve already told the doctors we don’t want to hear anything from them. We will make decisions in our own time. But we’re going to give the Lord an opportunity to work.”

Jimmy Swaggart Ministries followed up in a statement on June 16, 2025, which pointed out that Jimmy “remains in the ICU, where he is under close medical care,” according to The Advocate.