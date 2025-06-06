Is Ryan Gosling the New Black Panther? Go Behind the Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Gosling as Black Panther? It’s a rumor that’s been gaining traction online, and with Black Panther 3 officially in the works, fans are more curious than ever about what’s next for Wakanda.

Marvel is expected to bring back much of the beloved cast while introducing some powerful new characters, all while continuing to honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. And while Gosling’s name has surfaced thanks to a new comic book storyline, nothing has been confirmed—yet.

Here’s what we know so far about the cast, the rumors, and what to expect from the next chapter below.

Is Ryan Gosling Joining the MCU as Black Panther?

As of now, there is no official confirmation that Gosling will portray Black Panther in the MCU. Speculation arose after the release of Marvel Knights: The World To Come Vol. 1 #1, which introduced Ketema—a white, blond-haired character claiming to be the son of T’Challa and adopting the Black Panther mantle. The character’s appearance led fans to draw parallels to Gosling, which kicked off speculation about his potential casting. But Marvel hasn’t made any casting announcements, and Gosling isn’t confirmed to be involved with the MCU in that way.

That said, Gosling is officially part of another major franchise: Star Wars. He’s starring in Star Wars: Starfighter, a standalone film directed by Shawn Levy, set to release in May 2027. It’ll introduce all-new characters and take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

When Is Black Panther 3 Coming Out?

According to IMDb, Black Panther 3 is expected to hit theaters in February 2028, though Marvel hasn’t made an official announcement yet. Director Ryan Coogler is reportedly returning, and the story is set to continue expanding the world of Wakanda and its legacy.

Who’s in the Cast of Black Panther 3?

The main cast is expected to return, including Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Winston Duke as M’Baku. These characters have continued to carry the legacy of Wakanda following the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed King T’Challa.

In a recent interview on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Coogler confirmed that Denzel Washington will also be joining the upcoming film. Coogler revealed that he wrote a role specifically for the acclaimed actor, though details about Washington’s character are still under wraps.

“Denzel is family at this point… I’ve been trying to work with him since day one,” Coogler shared. “I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time.”