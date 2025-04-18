‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ Movie With Ryan Gosling: Release Date & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

The galaxy is expanding once again. Star Wars: Starfighter, the latest film in the iconic franchise, is officially in the works with Ryan Gosling set to lead and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy at the helm.

The news was confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2025, a three-day fan event taking place just outside Tokyo, Japan, and running through April 20. Levy took the stage to announce the Lucasfilm production, marking a major new chapter for the saga.

With production slated to begin in fall 2025 and a theatrical release already scheduled, here’s everything we know so far about Star Wars: Starfighter.

What Is Star Wars: Starfighter About?

Star Wars: Starfighter is a standalone film set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. The movie introduces entirely new characters and explores a previously uncharted period in the Star Wars timeline.

“I’m extremely excited about what we’re going to cook up together. This movie, as I said, is a standalone. This is not a prequel. This is not a sequel. It’s a new adventure and it’s set in a period of time, as you can tell, that we haven’t seen explored on screen yet,” said Levy. “And so, it features a collection of all new characters.”

Who Is Ryan Gosling Playing in the Star Wars Movie?

Gosling has been confirmed as the lead in Star Wars: Starfighter. However, details about his character have not been disclosed. Gosling’s role is anticipated to be a new character central to this standalone story.

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration 2025, the Drive actor expressed his excitement about joining the project after Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared a childhood photo of his Star Wars-themed bedsheets.

“As you can see from the picture, you know, I guess I was probably dreaming about Star Wars before I even saw the film, and it’s probably framed my idea of what a movie even was,” Gosling said. “But all of that aside, I think the reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters. It’s filled with so much heart and adventure. And there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn [Levy]. So it’s something I just really, really wanted to do.”

Star Wars: Starfighter Release Date

Disney has set a theatrical release date of May 28, 2027. Production is set to begin in the fall of 2025

Star Wars: Starfighter Cast

As of now, Gosling is the only confirmed cast member for Star Wars: Starfighter.