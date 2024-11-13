‘Black Panther 3’: Release Date, Cast & More After Denzel Washington’s Announcement

Image Credit: WireImage

Wakanda forever! Black Panther 3 is reportedly in development, according to Denzel Washington, who shared the news. Variety reports that the 69-year-old actor mentioned he plans to work on a few final films before retiring. He stated, “For me it’s about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best.” Denzel added, “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.” He also mentioned, “Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next ‘Black Panther.'”

This would be the second film without Chadwick Boseman, the original lead from the 2018 release, who passed away in 2020. Learn more about the next installment in the Marvel franchise.

Black Panther 3 Release Date

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for Black Panther 3.

Who Will Be in the Cast of Black Panther 3?

While the full cast has not been announced, it is rumored that Denzel Washington may have a role, though this is yet to be confirmed. It is expected that Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and others may reprise their roles from the previous films.

What Did Chadwick Boseman Say About Denzel Washington?

During the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award presentation, Chadwick Boseman delivered a speech honoring Denzel Washington, saying, “There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.”

He added, “Not just because of me, but my whole cast; that generation stands on your shoulders. The daily battles won, the thousand territories gained, the mini sacrifices you made for the culture on film sets through your career. The things you refused to comprise along the way laid the blueprints for us to follow. So now, ‘Let he who has watered, be watered. Let he who has given be given to.’ It is an honour to now know you, to learn from you and join in this work. with you.”