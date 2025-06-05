Faith Hill’s Daughters: Meet Her 3 Gorgeous Girls With Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw seem to have it all. As two of country music’s biggest stars, with a combined eight Grammy Awards between them, the power couple also shares a close-knit family life. Married since 1996, Faith and Tim are proud parents to three daughters: Gracie, 27, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23.

Back in 2006, when all three girls were still in elementary school, Faith told People, “I’m able to shift gears from mom to performer to mom pretty quickly… the minute you walk through the door and your kids run into your arms, you’re smacked in the face with a dose of reality: This is my real life.” Years later, as their daughters entered adulthood, Tim reflected on how quickly time had passed. “They were just babies,” he told The Leo Edit. “You start marking your time by their years… every two years there’s a different child that you have as they age.”

Scroll on to find out more about Faith and Tim’s three grown-up daughters.

Gracie McGraw

Gracie, born on May 5, 1997, is the eldest daughter of the country music stars. She grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, with the rest of her family, and then studied at New York City’s prestigious school, New York University. After graduating from NYU, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. She has since appeared in Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong and made her off-Broadway debut in Babe in November 2024. In April 2025, Gracie performed in The Great War & The Great Gatsby at Carnegie Hall, with her parents in attendance.

Beyond her artistic pursuits, Gracie is known for advocating body positivity and openly discussing her health journey, including her diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). In 2023, she addressed her use of medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro to manage PCOS symptoms.

In October 2020, she shared a slideshow of photos and videos of herself rocking a floral bandeau and black bikini bottoms and opened up about her self-love journey. “I remember times where I wouldn’t eat in public because I was so scared of what people would think or I would only wear baggy clothes to hide my body so I didn’t even have to look at it,” she said in the touching post before diving further into her insecurities.

“I was always deemed as ‘unhealthy’ because I had a little more weight on me, which really made me question myself more and more,” she continued. “In reality I was actually a healthy person but what was truly unhealthy about me was the way I was thinking. Today, yeah, sometimes those ideas of myself creep back in but now they seem like little blips just passing by. I truly cannot believe how far I’ve come on this journey of loving myself.”

In June 2025, during Pride Month, Gracie publicly affirmed her identity as a queer, bisexual woman. Responding to media reports suggesting she had just come out, she clarified via Instagram Stories, “Let me be VERY clear here… I’ve been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman and I wouldn’t have it any other way.” She emphasized her ongoing support for LGBTQIA+ rights and highlighted the importance of community and acceptance. Gracie also shared a graphic stating, “Pride began as a riot led by Black & Brown trans activists,” underscoring the historical roots of Pride Month.

Maggie McGraw

Maggie McGraw is the middle child of Tim and Faith and was born on Aug. 12, 1998. Like her older sister, Maggie is a college graduate. She graduated from Stanford University in California where she studied climate control. “Maggie is a free diver,” her father told Country Countdown USA in June of 2016. “She’s always been interested in the ocean, so her primary interest is marine biology. She’s just about to start college, and we’ll see where it takes her. But that’s always been her biggest interest.”

After Maggie graduated, Tim took to Instagram to show how proud he is of his second-born. “We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!! She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!” the country crooner exclaimed alongside a photo of his daughter. “I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place…..”

It’s not clear where the degree took her, as she lives a fairly private life and only has seven posts on her Instagram after purging most of them. One photo she erased from her feed depicted her performing in a girl group during college, showing that she, too, is musically gifted like the rest of her family.

Audrey McGraw

Audrey McGraw was born on Dec. 6, 2001, and is the youngest daughter of Tim and Faith. There is not much known about Audrey other than the fact that she is just as talented as the rest of her musical family. She has shown off her strong vocals several times on Instagram, such as during her cover of Pat Benatar‘s 1981 hit “Fire and Ice”, which she uploaded to Instagram in Aug. 2022, and a performance of Brandi Carlile‘s “The Joke”, which she posted two months prior. Audrey also dabbles in modeling, but it’s not clear if she is signed with an agency.

Tim shed some light on who Audrey is as a person when he gushed about how lucky he is to have a household with a wife and three “headstrong” and loving daughters. “My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women — and being the kind of guy’s guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do — sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure. But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man,” he explained to the Leo Edit.

“There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are head strong, smart, love you unconditionally. There’s nothing like being surrounded by that,” he continued. “That can teach you how to be a man as much as that can. They can teach you how to be a man more than I can. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I don’t know if I would be the same person without it. For better or for worse.”