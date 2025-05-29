Why Did Donald Trump Pardon the Chrisleys? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Na

Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison after being granted full pardons by Donald Trump — despite the couple’s past convictions of bank fraud and tax evasion. Since many were stunned at the news, Americans are wondering why the president decided to let the Chrisleys off the hook.

What Did Todd & Julie Chrisley Do?

In August 2019, Todd and Julie were charged with tax evasion and the conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The spouses were accused by prosecutors of submitting false financial documents to obtain millions of dollars in loans.

In June 2022, Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding banks out of more than $30 million in loans. However, they maintained their innocence after their sentencing.

Why Did Trump Pardon the Chrisleys?

Trump did not specify the reason why he pardoned Todd and Julie, but some of the family members have been outspoken supporters of the president. In a phone call between Trump and the Chrisley children, he told them, “It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean. I hope we can do it by tomorrow. … I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good luck.”

Savannah Chrisley then confirmed via Instagram Live that her parents were granted the pardon, saying, “My parents get to start their lives over! My phone is going bananas right now, but President Trump gave them a full, unconditional pardon and for that, I am forever grateful. Thank you, President Trump.”

In a separate statement, Savannah added that she had “done everything in [her] power to fight for [her] parents’ freedom and bring them home” since their 2022 sentencing.

“This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family,” Savannah said. “This administration does not hand out favors. It examines the facts and stands up for what is right.”

As most people know, Savannah appeared at the 2024 Republican Nation Convention to praise Trump. However, the president has stated he’s never met Todd and Julie in person.

Todd Chrisley’s Net Worth

As of May 2025, Todd’s net worth is at $-18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Julie Chrisley’s Net Worth

In comparison to her husband, Julie’s net worth appears to have risen. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $1.5 million.