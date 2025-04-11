Plane Crash in Boca Raton: What Happened & Updates on the Accident

Image Credit: Getty Images

Recent aviation tragedies have sparked concern across the United States since the start of 2025. Shortly after a helicopter carrying Siemens executive Augustin Escobar and his family crashed in New York City, a small plane has reportedly crashed in Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday, April 11. Keep reading for updates on the situation.

How Did a Plane Crash in Boca Raton?

It’s currently unclear how a plane reportedly crashed in Boca Raton.

A small plane crashed earlier today in Boca Raton, Florida. pic.twitter.com/BJ4e1EYrK3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2025

What Kind of Plane Crashed in Boca Raton?

According to ABC News, the aircraft that crashed in Boca Raton was a Cessna 310R, which is a small plane. The aircraft was only in the air for about 20 minutes until it went down, the outlet reported.

At around 10:17 a.m., the pilot of the small plane reported mechanical issues while approaching Boca Raton Airport, according to Boca News Now. Fire rescue on the ground was placed on “alert” as the plane approached to touch down.

Who Died in the Boca Raton Plane Crash?

Three people were reported to have died in the plane crash, per Boca News Now. The remains of two victims were uncovered on the train tracks near Glades and Military Trail.

Photos and videos that are circulating on social media show smoke and fire in the area. Aerial footage above the crash site revealed the debris from the wreckage.

How Many Plane Crashes Have Happened So Far in 2025?

While the Federal Aviation Administration has reassured the American public that flying is still safe, there have been 24 fatal aviation accidents so far in 2025 alone, including crashes, according to Fox4. The outlet further reported that at least 111 people have died so far in aviation tragedies in 2025.

Story is developing …