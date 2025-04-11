Who Died in the Helicopter Crash in NYC? Passengers on Board

Image Credit: Facebook

American aviation has been making headlines since the start of 2025. Amid a chain of recent accidents, crashes and collisions, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York City on April 10, 2025. On board were six people, including five passengers and one pilot, according to multiple outlets. A few of the victims were reportedly children. Below, learn who was on board the helicopter and who died in the fatal crash.

Who Was on Board the Helicopter Crash?

Initially, multiple outlets reported that five passengers on the helicopter were tourists from Spain. As the investigation into the crash continued, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, Agustín Escobar, and his family were the passengers on board the helicopter.

Footage of the helicopter crashing in the Hudson River, Manhattan, New York; one fatality confirmed. pic.twitter.com/31TG5IXsiA — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) April 10, 2025

Who Died in the NYC Helicopter Crash?

All five passengers and the pilot died in the helicopter crash. Siemens Mobility spokesperson said in a statement to CNN that the company is “deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones.”

How Many Helicopter Crashed Have There Been in NYC?

Thirty-two people have died in helicopter crashes in New York City since 1977, according to Eyewitness News. In terms of aviation accidents, quite a few have happened along the Hudson River. Among the most memorable incidents in history was the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson” when a plane hit a flock of birds after taking off. Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was piloting the plane, and he managed to land the aircraft safely over the Hudson River. As a result, all 155 passengers and crew members on board returned safely. The incident inspired the Tom Hanks-led film Sully.

Why Did the Helicopter Crash Into the Hudson?

The cause of the crash is still unclear at the time of publication. Witnesses who saw the accident have told several outlets that they watched the aircraft go down, and videos show the helicopter fluctuating in altitude before eventually nosediving into the river.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch informed the public that the helicopter took off at 2:59 p.m., from Manhattan’s downtown heliport. After circling the Statue of Liberty, the aircraft flew north along the river and reached the George Washington Bridge by about 3:08 p.m., per CNN. The helicopter then flew south down the New Jersey shoreline before nosediving into the Hudson.