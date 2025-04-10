Helicopter Crash Over NYC: What Happened, the Cause & Updates

Image Credit: Newsday via Getty Images

Amid a string of aviation accidents in the United States, the latest one has taken place in New York City on Thursday, April 10, when a helicopter carrying six people crashed into the Hudson River. The New York Police Department reportedly announced that, out of the six people, three children were on board. Get updates on the tragedy below, including what happened, what the cause was and more.

What Happened to the Helicopter in NYC?

On April 10, a helicopter believed to be a Bell 206, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), crashed into the Hudson River in the afternoon. According to Eyewitness News, a family of five people and one pilot all died in the tragedy. The outlet further reported that it’s believed that the family were tourists from Spain.

The FAA also believes that the helicopter appeared to have taken off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport at 2:59 p.m., and it went off radar at 3:25 p.m. local time.

Footage of the helicopter crashing in the Hudson River, Manhattan, New York; one fatality confirmed. pic.twitter.com/31TG5IXsiA — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) April 10, 2025

How Did the Helicopter Crash in the Hudson River?

At the time of publication, the cause of the crash is still unclear. However, videos have circulated on social media showing the aircraft fly erratically before falling into the water. The helicopter was seen in multiple videos spiraling up and down.

According to Eyewitness News, the Coast Guard said it stopped vessel traffic in the area and that it had established a safety zone. Meanwhile, the New York Police Department informed the public to expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays between the West Side Highway and Spring Street.

How Many Crashes Have Happened in NYC?

Since 1977, 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in the New York City area, according to Eyewitness News. As for aviation accidents, quite a few have happened over the Hudson River. Perhaps the most notable was the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson” incident when a plane struck a flock of birds after takeoff. Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was the pilot, and he managed to land the aircraft safely over the Hudson River, saving all 155 passengers and crew members on board. The event inspired the Tom Hanks-led film Sully.