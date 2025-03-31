Where Is Yolanda Saldivar Now? How Many Years She Got in Prison

Image Credit: Getty Images

On March 31, 1995, beloved singer Selena Quintanilla, at just 23 years old, was tragically murdered by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club. Yolanda fatally shot the singer at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas, marking the end of the life of one of the most influential Latin artists of all time.

30 years later, we take a closer look at Saldivar, the motives behind the murder, and her current whereabouts.

Who Is Yolanda Saldívar?

Yolanda, a former nurse, was the president and founder of Selena’s fan club and managed Selena’s boutique, Selena Etc., where she handled finances.

Why Did Yolanda Saldívar Kill Selena?

In 1995, Yolanda had just been fired by Selena’s family after allegedly forging checks to embezzle over $30,000 from the fan club and boutiques she was managing.

Then, in March of the same year, Selena came to Yolanda’s motel room to pick up business records needed to file taxes, court testimony said, per the Associated Press. There, Yolanda shot Selena in the back as she tried to run away. Selena was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from blood loss and cardiac arrest.

Afterwards, Yolanda sat in her truck for nine hours and threatened to die by suicide before she turned herself in to the police.

Yolanda claimed that she never intended to kill Selena and that she had purchased the .38-caliber revolver with the intention of taking her own life. During her trial, her defense argued that the gun discharged accidentally, striking Selena.

How Many Years in Prison Did Yolanda Saldívar Get?

A jury found Yolanda guilty of first-degree murder in October 1995, and she was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. Now 64 years old, she is still incarcerated at a prison in Gatesville, Texas, about 100 miles north of Austin.

Will Yolanda Saldívar Be Released From Jail?

Yolanda was denied parole on March 27, 2025, during her first attempt. She had filed a petition in January.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles stated that a file, which included court documents and other relevant materials, was sent to a three-person parole panel. A simple majority vote is required for parole, though the board did not disclose the vote count.

The panel’s reason for the denial was based on the nature of the offense. According to the board, the crime displayed elements of brutality, violence, and assaultive behavior, indicating a conscious disregard for the victim’s life, safety, or property. This suggested that Yolanda continues to pose a threat to public safety.

In a joint statement shared on their social media platforms, Selena’s family and her husband, Chris Pérez, expressed their gratitude.“Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar. While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us—and from millions of fans around the world—far too soon,” they said.

The next parole review for Yolanda has been scheduled for March 2030.