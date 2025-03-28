Selena Quintanilla’s Net Worth: How Much the Late Singer Was Worth

Image Credit: Getty Images

On March 30, 2025, it will mark 30 years since Selena Quintanilla was tragically murdered by Yolanda Saldívar. Selena is remembered for her iconic looks, genuine smile, and, of course, her hits like “Como la Flor” and “Dreaming of You.” She is graciously remembered across multiple generations. While Selena rests eternally, recent news regarding her death and Yolanda Saldívar has surfaced, particularly concerning Saldívar’s possible eligibility for parole. The Quintanilla family and Chris Perez, Selena’s husband, released a statement noting that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Saldívar’s eligibility for parole. The statement read, “We are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar. While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

What Happened to Selena Quintanilla?

Selena was fatally shot by Yolanda at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Why Did Yolanda Saldívar Kill Selena?

Leading up to Selena’s final days, Yolanda, who was the president of Selena’s fan club and the manager in charge of the finances for Selena’s boutique, was allegedly stealing money from both businesses. This led to the Quintanillas firing her, as some employees reportedly did not receive their pay. While the exact reason for the murder remains unclear, Yolanda spoke in a 1995 interview with ABC’s 20/20, per Yahoo Entertainment, saying, “They made me out to be a monster, and I just want to say, I did not kill Selena.” She continued, “It was an accident, and my conscience is clear.”

Yolanda claimed that she never intended to harm Selena, stating, “When she was walking to the door, she was going at an angle, and I told her, ‘Don’t close the door.’ And in that instant, the gun went off.”

How Much Is Selena Quintanilla Worth?

As of 2024, Selena’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Selena Quintanilla’s Family

Selena is survived by her mother, Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla, her father, Abraham Quintanilla, her siblings, Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla, and her husband, Chris Perez.