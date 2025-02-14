What Time Does the Eagles Parade Start? Post-Super Bowl Celebration

Image Credit: Getty Images

In a shocking defeat against the projected winner, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated at the 2025 Super Bowl and took home their second title. The birds held a strong lead throughout most of the February 9 game, primarily in the first half. Now that the Eagles are Super Bowl champs, fans want to know what time their parade starts and where to watch the event.

After their win, quarterback Jalen Hurts expressed gratitude for the victory and went on a media tour to thank fans. During an appearance on The View, Jalen recalled the moment he absorbed the win: when he walked into the locker room to celebrate with his teammates.

“You always focus on, ‘Okay, I did this, what’s next? I’m always trying to accomplish, chasing, always in this pursuit. But when you are able to celebrate that moment with the people who have been there along the journey and along the way — teammates, your family, extended family, your friends — it all means a lot to you in the end,” the athlete said.

The tradition for any Super Bowl winner is to go to a Disney theme park, and that’s exactly what the Eagles did! Jalen was the guest of honor at Orlando’s Walt Disney World during a Magic Kingdom parade with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Not only that, but the QB got to ride the Tron Lightcycle Power Run rollercoaster.

While the Chiefs walked away in defeat, quarterback Patrick Mahomes commended the Eagles and reflected on his future in football.

“They played great from start to finish. They got after it,” he said about the Eagles during a press conference, before admitting, “We didn’t start how we wanted to. The turnovers hurt. I take all the blame for that. … It’s hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl. I have to learn from that and try to be better the next opportunity that I hopefully get. I didn’t play to my standard, and I have to be better next time.”

Below, find out what time the Eagles post-Super Bowl parade begins, where to watch the event and more.

This was at 7 a.m. in Philly. 😳@Eagles fans are so ready for this parade. (via @EliotShorrParks) pic.twitter.com/fVgVnDUhKL — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2025

When Is the Eagles Parade?

The parade takes place on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, 2025.

What Time Does the Eagles Parade Start?

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. EST on February 14. According to the Eagles’ website, there will be a formal program at the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 1 p.m.

How to Watch the Eagles Parade

Multiple news networks will be live streaming the parade, including CBS News, USA Today‘s YouTube channel and more. As for cable users, local news networks — primarily those in Philadelphia — should broadcast the event live.