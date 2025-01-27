Jalen Hurts’ Net Worth & Salary: How Much the Eagles Quarterback Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is one of the big names this football season. The quarterback, who got drafted by the Eagles only five years ago, has made his mark in the team’s history, and has steadily increased his net worth and salary as a result. This is the second time that the team is headed to the Super Bowl. Find out all about the impressive player below!

Who Is Jalen Hurts?

Texas-native Jalen, 27, currently plays on the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen got his start on the Channelview High School’s team. In 2015, he went on to play at the University of Alabama’s football team. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications and information sciences. In 2020, he got his big break when he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Britannica. His rookie four-year-contract was already worth a massive $6 million. In 2022, his team made it to the Super Bowl LVII finals. In the meantime, he also attended the University of Oklahoma, and in 2023, he earned his master’s degree in human relations.

The quarterback’s successful skills have led him and his team to the upcoming Super Bowl for the second time. Believe it or not, but the Eagles will once again face the Kansas City Chiefs in the finals, after losing to them during the last Super Bowl.

Two-time NFC Champion, Jalen Hurts ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EfdMSIs9vD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 27, 2025

What Is Jalen Hurts’ Salary?

Jalen Hurts’ salary comes out to a hefty $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Jalen Hurts’ Net Worth?

Jalen Hurts’ impressive net worth comes out to a whopping $30 million.

What Has Jalen Hurts Said About His Last Performance on the Field?

Jalen charmingly brought his head coach, Nick Sirianni into the conversation when he shared: “I guess he let me out of my straitjacket a little bit today,” according to USA Today. The quarterback’s strong performance was a massive help when it came to the team’s win. That’s because Jalen successfully completed 20 out of 28 passes, and landed a touchdown, which woke up the whole stadium with a celebratory roar. Nick has spoken highly about the player’s skillset and stated: “He deals with so much criticism, which just blows my mind because of the questions I have to answer. I don’t look too much into that. The questions I have to answer, it’s just like, man, this guy wins. He’s won his entire life. That’s more important. Winning at quarterback is more important than any stat that you go through.”

Jalen Hurts leaves the field with his Fiancée Bry Burrows 🫶 pic.twitter.com/jtOAZ8Dcrm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 27, 2025

Who Are the Eagles’ Other Quarterbacks?

Kenny Pickett is the Philadelphia Eagle’s backup quarterback.