When Is the Eagles Parade? Date of Post-Super Bowl Victory Event

In 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs, however they lost. At the 2025 Super Bowl, the Eagles became the comeback kings, who beat the Chiefs and took home the grand prize. Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts shared his immense excitement with being a Super Bowl champion post-win and said: “God is good. He’s great in all the highs and lows. Personally, I’ve been able to use every experience and learn from it. The good, the bad, all of it, using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness. And I think I couldn’t do any of these things without the guys around me. We got a special group this year. We were able to learn from the past and get some nice new pieces and get over the hump. Still processing it, but I can’t wait to enjoy this with my family and…soak it in,” as reported by Yahoo.

What Was the Super Bowl 2025 Score?

The final 2025 Super Bowl score was Eagles’ 40 verses the Chiefs’ 22.

How Many Super Bowls Have the Eagles Won?

This is only the second time that the Philadelphia Eagles have won the shiny Vince Lombardi Trophy. The last time the team won was in 2018, when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33, per CBS. The Eagles have been finalists in the Super Bowl five times. The most recent big game took place in 2023, against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chiefs team beat them that year, 38-35.

Adorable. ❤️ Saquon Barkley's daughter is so proud of her dad after the Eagles' Super Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/0rhAYocXbr — New York Post (@nypost) February 10, 2025

When Is the Eagles Parade?

Valentine’s Day already brings all the love bugs out; however, the holiday will have to share some space with the Eagles Parade on Friday, February 14, 2025. Now, it’s time for the fans to bring the love. The parade will follow the same route that it did for the Eagles’ win in 2018, and it will kick off at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. The parade will continue down Benjamin Franklin Parkway, up until its destination at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, per FOX.

Eagles’ President Don Smolenski made the parade announcement on 94WIP Sports Radio. He shared: “We are holding Friday. Friday will be the day. I think we’re going to do something tomorrow with the city, but I think we put something out last night just to say Friday. Just watching the weather, we’ve got some snow coming this week, so we want to be respectful for the city to do what they need to do. One extra day of planning doesn’t hurt and it’s a nice way to kick off the weekend.”