Eagles Parade Shooting in Philadelphia: Updates on Suspect & Victims

The Philadelphia Eagles held their post-Super Bowl victory parade on Friday, February 14. During the team’s celebration, a shooting took place in town. It’s still unclear what exactly led to the gun violence, but multiple outlets reported that some people didn’t hear the shots being fired amid the loud festivities of the parade.

The shooting in Philadelphia comes one full year after the Kansas City Chiefs — who were the Eagles’ rival at this year’s Super Bowl — experienced a mass shooting at their 2024 Super Bowl victory parade in their hometown. More than 20 people were shot at the time, and a local DJ named Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed as a result. Several of the victims were children.

Apart from the two football teams, a violent attack took place on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans, where the 2025 Super Bowl was held. An individual plowed a car through a crowd of people who were celebrating the new year in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Fourteen people died from the incident, and dozens of others were injured. First responders and victims from the attack were honored before the Super Bowl kicked off on February 9.

How Many People Were Shot at the Eagles Parade?

Two women were shot in the leg and are both in stable condition, according to CBS News. The victims’ identities have not been publicly disclosed.

In a statement to Fox News, the Philadelphia Police Department noted, “Two women sustained gunshot wounds outside the parade footprint. The victims have been identified as a 27-year-old Hispanic female, who suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg, and a 20-year-old Asian female, who was shot in the upper left thigh. Both victims were transported by medics to Presbyterian Hospital, where they are currently listed in stable condition.”

Suspect Behind the Eagles Parade Shooting

The name of the shooting suspect is still unknown. The suspect was reportedly wearing an Eagles jersey.

Where Did the Philly Shooting Happen?

Since a majority of the parade crowd didn’t hear the shots being fired, the shooting initially went under the radar. However, the two female victims were targeted along Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway while the celebration was ongoing, per CBS News. The women sought treatment at 23rd and Spring Garden streets, the outlet reported.

In the police department’s statement to Fox News, it confirmed that authorities were “investigating a double shooting that occurred on the highway near the 2300 block of Ben Franklin Parkway at approximately 2:35 p.m.”