Travis Kelce Reportedly Makes $100k Donation to Children Injured in Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reportedly opened his heart, and his pockets, to two children who were injured in the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting on Wednesday, February 14. The donation came after news his girlfriend Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to the family of shooting victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died from her injuries.

On Friday, February 16, Page Six reported that Travis donated $100,000 to the Reyes family’s GoFundMe after their two daughters were injured in the shooting. “Travis has a really big soft spot for kids and wanted to make sure their families were taken care of and were supported with whatever they needed,” an insider told Page Six of the generous gift.

“This fund has been set up to benefit Reyes family in the recovery of their two daughters shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade,” the fundraiser’s page reads. “The girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured. We ask that you continue to keep the family in your prayers as the girls work to recover.”

Earlier the same day, Taylor, who cheered Travis on at his second Super Bowl victory in a row on February 11, made two consecutive $50,000 donations to Lopez-Galvan’s GoFundMe. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote.

The donation news comes after Travis was seen at the Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday wearing a huge grin and a massive wrestling belt, before the violence rang out. His teammate Patrick Mahomes was the first to release a statement in the aftermath. “Praying for Kansas City…,” he wrote via Twitter (X) alongside a row of praying hands emojis.

Later in the evening, Travis broke his silence on the shocking parade day shooting that left 1 dead and 15 injured. “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he tweeted. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”