Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Super Bowl Parade Shooting Victim’s Family: ‘My Deepest Sympathies’

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was one of the dozens of victims from the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting, and she died from fatal injuries. A GoFundMe page was created to assist her family with “financial support,” according to its description, and Taylor Swift donated $100,000 along with a message.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” the 34-year-old pop singer wrote on the GoFundMe on Friday, February 16. Initially, Swift made a donated of $50,000, then sent another $50,000 several minutes later.

The GoFundMe page reads, “This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when [she was] senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated.”

Variety reported that Swift’s rep confirmed that the two $50,000 donations are legitimate. The recording artist is currently in Melbourne, Australia, performing for fans on her Eras Tour. Although Swift was in Las Vegas to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Super Bowl LVIII, she did not attend the victory parade, which was held on Wednesday, February 14.

Lopez-Galvan was a local DJ, “Taste of Tejano” radio show host and an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

More than 20 people were injured or wounded during the mass shooting. No other deaths have been reported at the time of publication.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Chiefs players took to social media to express their sympathy for the victims and their families. Kelce, 34, tweeted that he is “heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today” and added, “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also released a statement via X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Praying for Kansas City.” His wife, Brittany Mahomes, also wrote via her Instagram Stories, “Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”