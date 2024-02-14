Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Offer Prayers for Kansas City After Multiple People Shot at Super Bowl Victory Parade

Brittany Mahomes, 28, joined her husband Patrick Mahomes, 28, and spoke out about the tragic shooting that took place at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, MO. The shooting left one person dead and 15 injured, including five seriously, and two people have been taken into custody, according to NBC News.

“Shooting people is never the answer,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

“Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this, Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it’s devastating,” she continued. “Lives lost and people injured during something that was suppose [sic] to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved.”

Brittany’s latest message comes after Patrick spoke out on Twitter. “Praying for Kansas City…,” Patrick wrote along with three praying hands emojis in his message.

The shooting reportedly took place at Union Station shortly after Patrick and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left the stage at the event. The victims were reportedly taken to nearby Children’s Mercy Hospital, where they’re still being treated.

In addition to Patrick, Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill asked fans to join him in prayer, in a message. “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” he wrote on Twitter. “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

More Chiefs players shared messages of concern as time went on. “Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade,” safety Justin Reid wrote. “Praying for everyone today in Kansas City,” Donovan Smith also wrote, while guard Trey Smith added, “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the Chiefs organization has confirmed that all players and members of staff were safe and accounted for shortly after news of the shooting broke out. At this time, the two people believed to be responsible for the shooting have not yet been identified.

The victory parade on Wednesday took place to celebrate the Chiefs’ win against the San Francisco 49ers at Sunday’s Super Bowl. Before the shooting occurred, the players amped the crowd up and even sang songs, including “Friends in Low Places,” by Garth Brooks, into their microphones as they reflected no their latest big win with happiness.