Travis Kelce Breaks Silence After Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Travis Kelce, 34, has spoken out publicly after the tragic shooting that took place during the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, MO on Wednesday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end took to Twitter to share a touching message that revealed he’s “heartbroken” over what happened.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me,” he wrote in the message.

Travis’ tweet comes just hours after it was reported that three people had been taken into custody after one person was killed and more than 20 others injured when gunfire erupted near Union Station at the end of the parade. The Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and appeared at the event on and off a float while greeting the crowd that gathered on sidewalks.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the Chiefs organization confirmed that all players and members of staff were safe and accounted for shortly after news of the shooting broke out. At this time, the people believed to be responsible for the shooting have not yet been identified.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Shortly before Travis posted his message, his teammate Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Chiefs, reacted to the shooting with his own tweet. “Praying for Kansas City…,” he wrote along with three sets of praying hands. Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill also asked fans to join him in prayer, in a message. “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” he wrote. “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Chiefs safety Justin Reid wrote, “Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade,” while Donovan Smith wrote, “Praying for everyone today in Kansas City.” Trey Smith also went on to add, “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”