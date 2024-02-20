Travis & Jason Kelce Speak Out About the ‘Tragic’ Kansas City Parade Shooting in New Video

Travis Kelce, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, 36, opened up about the shooting that took place during the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City last week. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Philadelphia Eagles center discussed the tragedy during a new episode of their podcast, “New Heights.”

“We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom, and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community,” Jason began. “It’s unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred. So, we want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action, the first responders on scene, and anybody that’s been willing to help those affected by this tragedy.”

Travis also encouraged their viewers to donate to the emergency response fund to assist victims and their families. Jason then added that he and Travis are “still figuring out a way for us to be involved.”

“Obviously, you can donate to these links right now, but we plan on doing something in the future,” Jason said. “We’re trying to get that situated right now. [We] have some ideas, but just make sure you’re following, and we’ll be telling you guys ways that we’re trying to get involved.”

Last week, Travis took to Twitter to share a touching message that revealed he’s “heartbroken” over what happened.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me,” he wrote in the message.

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

Travis’ tweet came just hours after it was reported that three people had been taken into custody after one person was killed and more than 20 others injured when gunfire erupted near Union Station at the end of the parade. The Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and appeared at the event on and off a float while greeting the crowd that gathered on sidewalks.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the Chiefs organization confirmed that all players and members of staff were safe and accounted for shortly after news of the shooting broke out. At this time, the people believed to be responsible for the shooting have not yet been identified.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Shortly before Travis posted his message, his teammate Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Chiefs, reacted to the shooting with his own tweet. “Praying for Kansas City…,” he wrote along with three sets of praying hands. Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill also asked fans to join him in prayer, in a message. “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” he wrote. “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Chiefs safety Justin Reid wrote, “Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade,” while Donovan Smith wrote, “Praying for everyone today in Kansas City.” Trey Smith also went on to add, “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”