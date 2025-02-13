Did Kanye West and Bianca Censori Break Up? Update on Divorce Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kanye West and Bianca Censori sparked breakup rumors once again. On February 13, 2025, multiple outlets including TMZ and Daily Mail reported that the spouses were planning to file for a divorce. However, neither Ye nor Bianca had done so, and their rep, Milo Yiannopolous, spoke out in response to the split speculation.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” Milo told The Hollywood Reporter. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Just days prior, Bianca and Ye broke the internet by showing up to the Grammys, unveiling a completely nude outfit that she wore to the red carpet.

This was not the first time the couple faced split rumors. In 2023, The U.S. Sun reported that Ye and his spouse had allegedly been spending time apart since October, after her friends staged an intervention. “Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told the outlet. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

The source added that the “Jesus Walks” creator “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around,” but their relationship seems to have “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.”

“[Bianca] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the source said, before adding that Kanye’s biggest concern right now is “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his antisemitic remarks last year.”

Previously, a different report surfaced claiming that Bianca’s family wanted her to “wake up” about Ye allegedly “controlling her.” An intervention was apparently held and it affected Bianca. “Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up.”

“She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” they continued. “She is aware of Kanye’s controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective.”