Volcano Eruptions 2025: How Many Have There Been So Far?

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

In just the first two months of 2025, natural disasters have literally rocked, scorched and/or flooded regions around the world. From the Los Angeles County fires to the Caribbean earthquake, the year has been off to a difficult start. Now, more than one volcano is spewing lava, one of which is in the United States. However, lava flow is a stark contrast to a full-blown eruption.

Below, learn how many volcanic eruptions have happened so far in 2025 and if there are any impending explosions.

Kilauea Volcano Eruption in Hawaii

The Kilauea volcano has been erupting on and off since December 2024. In February 2025, lava started shooting up into the air once again at the volcano’s summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, per CBS News.

The U.S. Geological Survey warned nearby residents that hazards from the eruption “include volcanic gas emissions and windblown volcanic glass (Pele’s Hair) that may impact Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.”

“Episode 9 of the Halema’uma’u eruption at the summit of Kīlauea began at 10:16 am HST today, February 11,” the USGS added in a separate statement. “Lava is fountaining within north vent, feeding lava flows onto the crater floor within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Each fountaining episode of this eruption has lasted from a few hours to over a week.”

Mount Etna Eruption in Italy

Lava meeting snow after an eruption at Mt. Etna in Sicily, Italy. It’s had multiple major eruptions since 1900.

Days before the Hawaii volcano erupted, Eruope’s tallest volcano, Mount Etna, also burst on February 8 and again two days later. Multiple outlets reported that Etna started showing signs of an imminent eruption, with ash emissions and several smaller strombolian explosions of gas and magma were observed.

How Many Volcanic Eruptions Have Happened So Far in 2025?

The most disruptive explosions by volcanoes were Mount Etna and the Kilauea volcano. Therefore, two volcano eruptions have taken place so far in 2025.

A string of volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean — known as the “Ring of Fire” — is the most active on Earth out of all volcanoes. Should a large-scale eruption happen, it could cause extensive damage on Earth. Additionally, the Axial Seamount, which is located underwater and 300 miles off the coast of Oregon, has reportedly shown signs of a future burst. According to ABC News, scientists predict the Axial Seamount erupting sometime in 2025.