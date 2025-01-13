Earthquake in Japan Leads to Tsunami Warning: Updates on the Situation

Image Credit: AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, January 13, 2025, Japan experienced a huge earthquake, which eventually led to a temporary tsunami warning. The country is no stranger to earthquakes, but a tsunami is known to cause widespread damage and fatalities. Get updates on the situation as it unfolds below.

Japan Earthquake Magnitude

The earthquake in Japan was a magnitude of 6.7, according to CBS News. It was initially measured as a 6.9, but Japan’s meteorological agency decreased it after re-examining the event. The tremor mainly affected the area of Kyushu. Fortunately, there was no extensive damage, as television footage reportedly proved that electricity was still working and moving traffic was visible.

Was There a Tsunami in Japan?

A tsunami around 3 feet reached land in Japan within 30 minutes of the earthquake, CBS News reported. Tsunami warnings were issued for civilians, and many were told to evacuate as a precaution.

This is the moment a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan today. Tsunami warnings are now in place in the Miyazaki region, with waves estimated to reach a metre high. pic.twitter.com/sbWy01EDG9 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 13, 2025

Will the U.S. Get a Tsunami?

According to the United States’ Geological Survey, there is currently no tsunami threat to the U.S.

When Was Japan’s Last Earthquake?

Since Japan is in the Pacific Basin’s “Ring of Fire,” people in the country have faced multiple earthquakes at some point in their lives. The Ring of Fire refers to the array — or the “ring” — of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific. A major and recent earthquake took place in August 2024 in the southern portion of Japan.

One year ago, on January 1, 2024, a huge earthquake resulted in more than 200 deaths, mainly affecting the Noto region of Japan. In 2022, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the coast of Fukushima.

When Was Japan’s Last Tsunami?

Several tsunamis have hit Japan in its history. The most harrowing one took place in 2011 after a 9.0 magnitude earthquake shook the coast of northern Japan. The tsunami resulted in more than 18,000 fatalities or missing people, per CBS.

Multiple outlets indicate that Japan faces at least one tsunami every decade or so.