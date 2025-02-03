What Did Kanye West Say to Bianca Censori on the Grammys Red Carpet?

Kanye “Ye” West and his wife, Bianca Censori, stopped the world last night at the Sunday, February 2, 2025, Grammy Awards after revealing her risqué outfit in front of the cameras. The couple, who have been married since 2022, made quite a fashion statement with Bianca’s completely see-through nude outfit. But before the 30-year-old Aussie dropped her coat to unveil the look, the rapper, 47, appeared to give her some advice. So, what did they say to each other on the Grammys red carpet?

This certainly wasn’t the first time that Bianca and Ye have caused a commotion with fashion. Bianca has been seen around the world with her husband wearing barely-there mini dresses over the past two years.

Hollywood Life has all the details about Ye and Bianca’s Grammys red carpet interaction below.

Kanye West and stripped-down Bianca Censori make jaw-dropping red carpet debut at Grammys 2025 😲 https://t.co/JAbGUrkvpi pic.twitter.com/9l0WIJzem0 — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2025

Bianca Censori’s Grammys 2025 Red Carpet Outfit Details

Bianca and Ye initially matched in black when they strolled onto the carpet together. The architectural designer then turned her back toward the cameras and dropped her fur black coat, revealing her fully nude backside. When she turned to face the photographers head on, her mini dress appeared so thin that her full chest was exposed.

What Did Ye Say to Bianca on the Red Carpet?

Lip reader Nicola Hickling told Daily Mail after the awards show that Ye appeared to tell Bianca, “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.” Nicola claimed Bianca appeared to shake her head “no” in response, then Ye allegedly told her, “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.” The lip reader also claimed that Bianca replied, “All right, let’s go,” then proceeded to let the coat fall.

Were Kanye & Bianca Kicked Out of the Grammys?

No, Ye and Bianca were not escorted out of the Grammys. As the night went on, though, rumors spread claiming that the spouses were booted from the event.

Entertainment Tonight shared a since-deleted social media post that Ye and Bianca arrived with an uninvited “entourage” and were subsequently “escorted out of the awards show.” More fuel was added to the fire when Ye and Bianca weren’t seen inside the Crypto.com arena for the ceremony.

Variety, however, reported that the rumor was “not true” and that Ye “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.”