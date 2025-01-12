What Time Is the Eagles Game Today? January 12 Game Kickoff

Image Credit: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans — are you ready to watch the birds take the field today? In the midst of a strong season with 14 wins and 3 losses so far, the Eagles have another chance to finish the 2024-2025 season strong. And today, fans are gearing up to watch another game. So, what time can you watch the Eagles play, and where can you watch it for free? Find out below.

Who Are the Eagles Playing Against on January 12?

The Eagles are up against the Green Bay Packers today.

What Time Is the Eagles Game Today?

The Eagles vs. Packers game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET from Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.

How to Watch the Eagles Game for Free Today

Philadelphia fans can watch the Eagles vs. Packers game on multiple services. For cable users, they can see it on the Fox channel. As for anyone with streaming services, they can watch the game on NFL+, Fox Sports, YouTube TV or Fubo, which all come with a subscription fee.

The Philadelphia-based team have the upper hand in this weekend’s wild card game, according to various sports analysts. The Eagles have won 12 out of their last 13 games, whereas the Packers have lost two games in a row. Moreover, the Eagles have home field advantage for the January 12 game.

Is Jalen Hurts Playing With the Eagles Today?

Yes, according to Coach Nick Sirianni, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been cleared to play in the January 12 game. He passed concussion protocol, per ESPN. Hurts sustained a concussion in a December 2024 game against the Washington Commanders, and he was out for two games as a result. Naturally, Eagles fans have been on edge amid his absence.

“I’m thankful the refs and everyone did what they were supposed to do [in the Commanders game],” Hurts said in a recent interview, according to ESPN. “They made the right decision in that moment [to have me tested]. I’m thankful and blessed for that and now, I’m ready to go.”

Who Is Playing in the 2025 Super Bowl?

The two Super Bowl teams have not been determined yet. However, sports analysts and fans predict that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will go head to head at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In the weeks leading up to football’s biggest game, NFL teams prepare for the possibility of ending the season strong. Some sports fanatics predict that the Eagles are not likely to play in the Super Bowl, but only time will tell.