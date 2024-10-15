Did Cooper Koch Wear a Prosthetic in the ‘Monsters’ Shower Scene?

Image Credit: MILES CRIST/NETFLIX

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story sparked controversy upon its release. Based on the true story of the Menendez brothers and their case, the Netflix series dramatizes some of the events surrounding the real-life siblings. Cooper Koch played the role of Erik Menendez, and while the actor had several emotional and difficult moments in the show, the prison shower scene had everyone asking if he wore a prosthetic while going full frontal.

Find out what Cooper said about the scene in question.

What Is ‘Monsters’ About?

Per its official logline, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story “probes the lives of the Menendez brothers, convicted of the brutal 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills.” Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays the role of Lyle Menendez alongside Cooper’s Erik, while Javier Bardem plays José Menendez and Chloë Sevigny plays Kitty Menendez.

What Happens During Cooper’s ‘Monsters’ Shower Scene?

The viral scene features Cooper standing in a prison shower completely nude and looking at another inmate. Throughout the series, the characters engage in sexual activity while behind bars. However, none of this was ever confirmed by the real-life Erik.

Did Cooper Koch Wear a Prosthetic in ‘Monsters’?

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cooper pointed out that he, indeed, went full-frontal for the camera during the shower scene.

“Mine was not a prosthetic,” he cheekily said, before host Andy Cohen replied, “That was going to be my next question! Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you?”

What Did Erik Menendez Say About ‘Monsters’

In a statement released from prison — which his wife, Tammi Menendez, shared — Erik slammed the series, which was created by Ryan Murphy. He called it “a dishonest portrayal” of his and Lyle’s lives. Additionally, Erik pointed out that the depiction of Lyle as an aggressive person was a “blatant lie.”

Cooper visited Erik and Lyle at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility and spoke to Vanity Fair about his conversation with Erik.

“The first thing he said was, ‘I’ve heard nothing but great things about you and about episode five, and that you’re going to win an Emmy. And I hope that you do,'” Cooper told Vanity Fair on October 10. “He was very, very sweet about that, and he said he would watch it eventually. He needs to take his time. … It makes sense that he would feel that way. This is the worst part of his life being televised for millions of people to see, and not to mention in this dramatized, fictionalized, Hollywood TV way. I get how he feels, and I stand by him.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez is currently streaming on Netflix.