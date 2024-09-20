Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Texts After Cassie Assault: His Messages

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ alleged text messages to several women, including ex Cassie Ventura, were read aloud during a court hearing on Wednesday, September 18. Prosecutors recited the messages while arguing that Combs, 54, has a “long-standing pattern of abuse.”

According to multiple outlets, Assistant United States Attorney Emily A. Johnson read the text that Combs allegedly sent Ventura, 38, in 2016 shortly after he dragged and beat her in a hotel room — an incident that was caught on security footage and was unveiled earlier this year.

“Call me. The cops are here. I’ve got six kids,” Combs allegedly texted Cassie, according to Johnson. “Yo, please call. I’m surrounded. You gonna abandon me all alone?”

Johnson reportedly clarified in court that Diddy’s police reference was not accurate at the time when he allegedly wrote the message.

In response to Diddy’s message, Ventura reportedly texted him, “I have a black eye and a fat lip. You are sick to think it’s okay what you’ve done,” Johnson read.

Diddy has issued an apology to Cassie on Instagram after being caught on tape abusing her when he denied it when she first told us pic.twitter.com/ehLDkgYJdU — NATE (@NATERERUN) May 19, 2024

After the surveillance footage of Combs abusing Ventura surfaced earlier this year, he admitted he felt “disgusted” with himself in an Instagram video.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life,” Diddy said in the clip, which was posted in May. “Sometimes, you gotta do that. I was f**ked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. … I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a better man. Each and every day.”

Combs and Ventura were in a relationship from 2007 to 2018. She filed a lawsuit against the rapper in late 2023, alleging that she was subjected to years of sexual and physical abuse while dating Combs. Although the two quickly settled their lawsuit, multiple people came forward with sexual assault claims against Diddy, and federal agents raided his Miami and Los Angeles homes amid his sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy is now being held at MDC Brooklyn after being charged with three felony counts of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.