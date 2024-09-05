Taylor Swift Will Reportedly Attend Travis Kelce’s First Chiefs Game of the 2024 Season

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift will reportedly attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season. The news comes nearly one year after the 34-year-old pop singer went to her first Chiefs game to support the 34-year-old football tight end.

On Thursday, September 5, The New York Times reported that Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, has made security arrangements for Taylor for the game against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set to take place at 8:20 p.m.

Neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly confirmed her plans to attend the game.

Earlier that day, Travis’ CBS Mornings interview aired. In it, the athlete opened up about the impact of his and Taylor’s relationship on his personal life. Since going public with their romance in September 2023, the couple have faced overwhelming attention from both sports fans and Swifties.

📹| Travis Kelce on his fav songs performed at The Eras Tour: "I got a bunch of them. They're all my favourite, literally every single one. I sing along to all of them" pic.twitter.com/NHiyxdnYuW — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) September 5, 2024

“It’s the life I chose, I guess,” Travis acknowledged during his interview. “I have fun with it. It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements.”

The rest of the Kelces have adjusted to the spotlight as well, Travis said.

“Mama Kelce is having so much fun,” he said, referring to his mother, Donna Kelce. “I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason [Kelce] has always been a pro at it.”

Since Travis quickly became a Swiftie, he also gushed over his girlfriend’s music. When asked which of Taylor’s songs is his favorite, the NFL player said, “Oh, a bunch of them.”

“They’re all my favorite, literally, every single one,” Travis said during his interview. “You see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing them all.”

After going public with their romance, Taylor showed up to multiple Chiefs games in the fall of 2023. As for Travis, he flew around the world to support the Grammy Award winner during her Eras Tour. In February of this year, Taylor high-tailed back from Tokyo to Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend at the 2024 Super Bowl. Following the Chiefs’ victory, the “Karma” artist and the athlete shared an embrace and a kiss on the field.