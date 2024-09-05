Travis Kelce Insists He ‘Chose’ His Life in the Spotlight With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Image Credit: GC Images

Travis Kelce “chose” this life with girlfriend Taylor Swift, he said in a pre-recorded interview on CBS Mornings. In the interview, which aired on Thursday, September 5, the 34-year-old football tight end opened up about the overwhelming attention that he and the 34-year-old global pop icon receive — especially when it comes to their relationship.

“It’s the life I chose, I guess,” Travis said. “I have fun with it. It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships like this and endorsements.”

Ever since he and the “Karma” hitmaker went public with their romance in September 2023, Travis and Taylor have become Hollywood’s most famous couple. Taylor was spotted on television cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs player at his games, and Travis was captured by Swifties at several of her Eras Tour shows.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl Travis: "Was it electric?" Taylor: "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"🥺 pic.twitter.com/BkFtwzsyfT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Thanks to Travis’ new relationship, he and his family found themselves at the center of attention last year. However, the athlete pointed out during his CBS Mornings interview that the Kelces have been “loving it.”

“Mama Kelce is having so much fun,” he added, referring to Donna Kelce. “I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason [Kelce] has always been a pro at it.”

While Taylor hasn’t spoken out about her and Travis’ romance as much as he has — such as on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast — she brought Travis out on stage with her at one of her recent Eras Tour shows earlier this year. Additionally, the Grammy Award winner previously spoke with TIME about how they manage the spotlight together.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Taylor told the outlet in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”