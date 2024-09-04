Jenn Tran Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Cast After Heartbreaking ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

Image Credit: Disney

Despite a devastating end to her journey on The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran is starting a new chapter. After the heartbreaking ending of season 31 aired on ABC, the Dancing With the Stars cast was unveiled on Wednesday, September 4, and it includes the Bachelor Nation member, 26.

Calling the opportunity a “dream come true” during her Good Morning America appearance that day, Jenn noted that she has some ballroom experience, having taken a college class on it.

Jenn will be paired with dancing pro Sasha Farber when DWTS season 33 premieres on September 17.

The news comes one day after Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette concluded. In the finale, she and Devin Strader got engaged, and their dual proposal depicted the perfect picture of a happy ending. Jenn began the moment by popping the question first, presenting a ring in a seashell while asking Devin.

“I want to fight for you every day,” she said to her now-ex-fiancé. “You’re everything that I’ve ever dreamed of but didn’t know that I could have. I want to wake up and choose you every day for the rest of my life.”

Jenn Tran is trading in roses for ballroom shoes as she joins season 33 of @officialdwts! 💃🌹 pic.twitter.com/ODykHwYEEH — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2024

However, upon returning for the After the Final Rose segment of the show, Jenn revealed that she and Devin had split.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months,” the New Jersey native explained. “We had left Hawai’i engaged and very happy. I thought that I had found the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with, and then, essentially, as soon as we left Hawai’i, things were different. It kind of just felt like he was pulling away. The efforts were inconsistent, he wasn’t calling as much, texting as much. I was confused; I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy.”

While saying that she felt “secondary to everything else in [Devin’s] life,” Jenn claimed that he called her and “basically broke off the engagement.”

“He basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” she said. “He regretted getting engaged. And I didn’t know. I knew all along it was just different.”

The former couple then faced each other during After the Final Rose. Jenn told Devin that she couldn’t “understand everything that [he] did after [he] broke [off their] engagement,” calling his behavior “so disrespectful to everything that [they] had shared together.”

“It completely invalidated the entire relationship,” she added, before Devin conceded that he had “failed” Jenn.